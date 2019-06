How Having A Baby Girl Has Changed Willie Moore Jr.

As we continue to show love to dynamic dad’s in gospel music, actor, singer and radio personality, Willie Moore Jr. shares how it is to be a father of four. Moore juggles so many things, but his family is always #1.

He recently welcomed a baby girl and it has truly changed his life.

Moore had 3 boys before his little girl was born and mentioned since having her he’s been more mushy and filled with emotions.

He spoke about how he’s been praying over her, for her future husband and so much more.

Moore said, “I ask God to cover her in places where I can’t be.”

During the interview, he also shared what legacy he wants to leave behind for his children. Make sure you listen to the full interview up top!

