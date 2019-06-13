Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the most beloved artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Pastor John P. Kee.

The Gospel Legend performed to a packed house Saturday. See his amazing performance above!

RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: No “Blurred Lines,” Only Smooth Moves; Robin Thicke Performs!

RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: We Are Here For “You” Nicole Bus [VIDEO]

RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: DJ Kool Rocks The Crowd [VIDEO]

RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO]

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Stone Soul 2019: Celebrate With Pastor John P. Kee [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

Jennifer Hall/@thejhalldiaries Posted 53 mins ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: