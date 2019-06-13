CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Stone Soul 2019: Celebrate With Pastor John P. Kee [VIDEO]

Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.

The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the most beloved artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Pastor John P. Kee.

The Gospel Legend performed to a packed house Saturday. See his amazing performance above!

Stone Soul 2019: Celebrate With Pastor John P. Kee [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

