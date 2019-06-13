Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.

The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the most beloved artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Jekalyn Carr.

The gospel music powerhouse entertained a packed house Saturday. See her amazing performance above!

Stone Soul 2019: Jekalyn Carr Wins In Richmond [VIDEO]

Posted 1 hour ago

