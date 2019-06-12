CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Netflix Debuts Trailer To New ‘Family Reunion’ Series Starring Loretta Devine & Tia Mowry [VIDEO]

Netflix's Family Reunion Series Art

Source: Netflix / Provided by V. Alvarez

Netflix is rolling out another new, original series this summer a lot of us can connect with: family!

In what’s being described as “Black family magic,” Netflix’s new series titled Family Reunion is about a family who moves from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to their extended family and it’s expected to be full of life lessons and relatable moments.

“The transition is like being a catfish out of water,” a description of the show stated. “From three-hour church services and huge humidity hair to M’Dear’s home cooking and family bonding, the everyday ups and downs of Family Reunion are real, memorable, toe tapping, heart stopping, laugh out loud authentic moments.”

A few familiar faces star in the series in the series. Loretta Devine (Waiting to Exhale), Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Sister, Sister) and Richard Roundtree (Being Mary Jane) join newer faces Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James.

The first part of Family Reunion, which was created by Meg DeLoatch, debuts on July 10, 2019. Click here to learn more.

 

