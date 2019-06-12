Deitrick Haddon fans get ready the gospel singer, writer and preacher is making his way to the big screen again. According to UGospel, he will be starring in the TV One movie “Sins of the Father.”
This film is based upon real events and was directed by Jamal Hill.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“Sins of the Father” is about a pastor in Atlanta that experiences turmoil after his wife is murdered outside their home. In the film they tell a story of living secret lustful lives while discussing topics in the Bible.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“Sins Of The Father” premieres on Sunday, July 7th at 8pm/7c on TV One!
SEE ALSO: Deitrick Haddon Debuts New Video For “He Carried The Cross For Me” [VIDEO]
Check out the trailer below!
#CoupleWeLove: Deitrick & Dominique Haddon Over The Years [PHOTOS]
#CoupleWeLove: Deitrick & Dominique Haddon Over The Years [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger Has ‘Her Stinky Feet’ On His Seat [VIDEO]
- Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than Anything In Life’
- Bushwick Bill Passes Away At 52 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer
- Marvin Sapp Stepping Down From Church In Michigan To Lead Texas Church
Deitrick Haddon To Star In “Sins Of The Father” On TV One [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com