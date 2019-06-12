CLOSE
Deitrick Haddon To Star In “Sins Of The Father” On TV One [VIDEO]

Deitrick Haddon fans get ready the gospel singer, writer and preacher is making his way to the big screen again. According to UGospel, he will be starring in the TV One movie “Sins of the Father.”

This film is based upon real events and was directed by Jamal Hill.

“Sins of the Father” is about a pastor in Atlanta that experiences turmoil after his wife is murdered outside their home. In the film they tell a story of living secret lustful lives while discussing topics in the Bible.

“Sins Of The Father” premieres on Sunday, July 7th at 8pm/7c on TV One!

Check out the trailer below!

