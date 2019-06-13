CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake County School System Looking For Bus Drivers

0 reads
Leave a comment
School children looking out school bus windows.

Source: Len Rubenstein / Getty

The Wake County school district is growing in numbers, and school leaders are preparing for the upcoming fall semester. The school system is looking for bus drivers.

*Applicants must be 18 years old

*Have a valid North Carolina driver’s license,

*Have had that license for a minimum of two years

*No conviction for moving violations within the last 12 months

*No more than one DWI or DUI charge.

For more information Click Here

Read More:

[WATCH] Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger Has ‘Her Stinky Feet’ On His Seat

Wake County School System Looking For Bus Drivers was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 53 mins ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 days ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 week ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 1 week ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 weeks ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close