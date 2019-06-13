The Wake County school district is growing in numbers, and school leaders are preparing for the upcoming fall semester. The school system is looking for bus drivers.

*Applicants must be 18 years old

*Have a valid North Carolina driver’s license,

*Have had that license for a minimum of two years

*No conviction for moving violations within the last 12 months

*No more than one DWI or DUI charge.

For more information Click Here

Read More:

[WATCH] Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger Has ‘Her Stinky Feet’ On His Seat

Wake County School System Looking For Bus Drivers was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: