Ericaism: I’m Trusting God For Everything [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell spoke about how people always ask her how she keeps going when things aren’t good around her. There’s only one response that she gives and that’s, “reading the word of God.”

We all go through hard times and trusting that God will get us through it helps us in a mighty way.

Erica spoke about how she finds fulfillment and joy in Christ through all situations.

She shared Bible verses she turns to during those moments and hopes that it helps get you through whatever you’re going through.

