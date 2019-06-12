Ericaism: I’m Trusting God For Everything [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 06.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell spoke about how people always ask her how she keeps going when things aren’t good around her. There’s only one response that she gives and that’s, “reading the word of God.”

We all go through hard times and trusting that God will get us through it helps us in a mighty way.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Erica spoke about how she finds fulfillment and joy in Christ through all situations.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She shared Bible verses she turns to during those moments and hopes that it helps get you through whatever you’re going through.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Worship Your Way Through It [VIDEO]

Make sure you watch the full “Ericaism” up top!

We're The Campbells Screening

How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: I’m Trusting God For Everything [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 1 day ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 6 days ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 6 days ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 weeks ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close