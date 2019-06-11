Brian Courtney Wilson Shares How His Children Inspired His Song “A Great Work”

As we continue to celebrate dynamic dad’s in the gospel industry, we spoke with Brian Courtney Wilson. The gospel singer, songwriter and Dove Award winner is a father of 2 that continues to put out gospel hits that inspire us.

While speaking with Wilson, he shared that his children inspired the hit song “A Great Work.”

Wilson mentioned that this song is about God finishing what he started. His daughter, before leaving for Cornell University told him that this song got her into school.

In 2019, it’s challenging to be a parent and Wilson said, “You can’t control everything.”

What he’s most thankful for is the fact that he’s taught them both that through life, God will be a fence around them.

