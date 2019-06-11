PR– (MAY 14, 2019) – Atlanta, GA -GRAMMY winner, and top-selling worship artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard set to launch CANDID, a series of empowering and ground-breaking events for women. Taking the ‘girls bunch’ concept to a new level, Cobbs Leonard will host the first CANDID, an exciting brunch event on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Atlanta, GA.

Cobbs Leonard aims to offer an inviting, and open forum to inspire and encourage women to understand their potential, and live their best lives! Whether it’s launching a new business, or pursuing a passion, Cobbs Leonard wants women to tap into the possibilities, and understand that now is their time to reach for their dream. The CANDID brunch series brings together the best from entrepreneurs and creative’s to philanthropists and influencers to share their stories and strategies in an intimate and fun setting.

“I wanted to take the true meaning of the African proverb ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ and support the ‘village’ in that statement — women represent the village in our communities,” Cobbs Leonard said. “We [women] support our husband, raise our children, create our own business, mentor future generations – that often times we miss the opportunity to inspire ourselves and show up for US. I wanted to create a safe space where we can do just that.”

Like every good brunch, there will be good food, great conversation and lots of laughs. Tasha invited her personal village of amazing women to join her at the inaugural CANDIDbrunch. The incredible line up of speakers includes legendary GRAMMY winner, Yolanda Adams; social influencer, TV Star Marlo Hampton; Gospel music icon and favorite Kierra Sheard; actress Deborah Joy Winans and social media CEO Ivy McGregor.

Tickets are available now by visiting: https://ticketlocity.com/event/view/CANDID.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Launches Empowering Series for Women: Candid was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 11 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: