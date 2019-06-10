CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Man Wearing “My God vs My Enemies” Hoodie Robs Bank

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Police in Brooklyn are now searching for a man that robbed a TD Bank over the weekend. According to the Daily News, the young man was wearing a hoodie that read “My God vs My Enemies” while demanding money.

Reports state that the man passed a note to the teller that said, “Don’t make this hard. I just want $300. I just want to get out of here.”

The suspect ran out of the bank after receiving an unknown amount of money.

Police have released a surveillance photo and are asking for the help of the public to identify him.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

