Police in Brooklyn are now searching for a man that robbed a TD Bank over the weekend. According to the Daily News, the young man was wearing a hoodie that read “My God vs My Enemies” while demanding money.
Reports state that the man passed a note to the teller that said, “Don’t make this hard. I just want $300. I just want to get out of here.”
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The suspect ran out of the bank after receiving an unknown amount of money.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Police have released a surveillance photo and are asking for the help of the public to identify him.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Buying Clothes For A Dog [VIDEO]
Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know
When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know
1. @DopeFaithApparel1 of 10
2. @BeaconThreads2 of 10
3. @GirlPlusGod_3 of 10
4. @GodIsDope4 of 10
5. @COLmarket5 of 10
6. @AgapeApparel6 of 10
7. @HungryForHim7 of 10
8. @TruVineApparel8 of 10
9. @AllGloryClothing9 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard Launches Athletic Apparel Line For Women With Curves [VIDEO]
- White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape In Heels’ Sentenced To Prison For FEMA Fraud
- Detroit High School For Underserved Youth Has 100 Percent College Acceptance Rate
- Kirk Franklin Opens Up About His Relationship With Kanye West For The First Time Ever [VIDEO]
Man Wearing “My God vs My Enemies” Hoodie Robs Bank was originally published on getuperica.com