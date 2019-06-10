Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us A Lower Body Blast Workout [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shows us a lower body workout that includes lunges, overhead presses and more. This workout will make you break a sweat as well as make your body feel good.

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

