CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us A Lower Body Blast Workout [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shows us a lower body workout that includes lunges, overhead presses and more.  This workout will make you break a sweat as well as make your body feel good.

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us A Lower Body Blast Workout [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 5 days ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 5 days ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 7 days ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 7 days ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 weeks ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 3 weeks ago
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close