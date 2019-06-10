Faith Walking: The Holy Spirit, My Comforter [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell reflected on the moments where she’s felt overwhelmed and stretched in so many directions. We all face those times when we’re trying to make life decisions on certain things and we must trust that the decision is the right one.
Erica mentioned that in those times we must let the Holy Spirit lead us.
Understand that your future is in God’s hands and it will take all the stress off you once you believe that.
Erica is challenging you to strengthen your relationship by trusting that everything will work out the way it should.
