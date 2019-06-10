CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Prayer Requests “Ask, Believe, Expect, Receive”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mount Moriah Church Prayer Vigil

Source: Provided / Radio One Atlanta

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT 

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Victims/Families of UNCC

Rev. Lauren H

Deacon Richardson

Chester S

Tyler B

Sylvia J

Karen H

Thomas S

Mike P

Cosmo B

Ashanta B

Dorian B

Wilma D

Carol B

Gwendolyn B

Laverne B

Jamel B

Carol B

Lauren C

Christopher S

Meggan

Aurelia

KT

Dale P

Kiefer Family

Whitney F

Melinda H

Evlyn N

Destiny C

Dare M

Andy M

Jerry G

Amber J

King’s Park International Church

Pearsontown Elementary

Piedmont Restaurant

Jerome F

Sis. January

Lisa E

Dorothy M

Ashley B

Jalen B

Alvin T

Pamela T

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Prayer Requests “Ask, Believe, Expect, Receive” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 hours ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 5 days ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 5 days ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 weeks ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close