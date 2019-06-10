0 reads Leave a comment
COLOSSIANS 3:16 (NIV) “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom, and as you sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts to God.”
EXPLANATION: God’s word is powerful—in fact, all words carry power. They either lift us up or tear us down. The Bible says we should allow God’s word live in us in a hearty way as we go through life with gratitude! We must learn to be grateful!
Scripture For The Week “God’s Word Lives In Me” was originally published on 955thelou.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours