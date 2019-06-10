CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Scripture For The Week “God’s Word Lives In Me”

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

COLOSSIANS 3:16 (NIV)

Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom, and as you sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts to God.

EXPLANATION:

God’s word is powerful—in fact, all words carry power. They either lift us up or tear us down. The Bible says we should allow God’s word live in us in a hearty way as we go through life with gratitude! We must learn to be grateful!

 

Scripture For The Week “God’s Word Lives In Me” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 4 days ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 4 days ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 6 days ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 6 days ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 1 week ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 1 week ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 weeks ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 2 weeks ago
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close