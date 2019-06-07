CLOSE
Historically Black Churches Damaged By Arson Receive Money To Rebuild

Bibles on Church Pews

Source: Mint Images / Getty

A couple of months ago, several historically Black churches were attacked by a serial arsonist. According to the Christian Post, the churches since then have received $2.6 million in donations.

St. Mary’s Baptist Church of Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Opelousas will each receive $866,000.

Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post went on Twitter to say, “Folks, we did it!!! Tonight, the pastors of the three historically black Louisiana churches received the funds so many of you donated to help them rebuild. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am so grateful!”

In April, police arrested Holden Matthews, a 21-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy that had made racists comments.

May God bless these churches as they continue to rebuild.

Historically Black Churches Damaged By Arson Receive Money To Rebuild was originally published on getuperica.com

