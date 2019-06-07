A couple of months ago, several historically Black churches were attacked by a serial arsonist. According to the Christian Post, the churches since then have received $2.6 million in donations.
St. Mary’s Baptist Church of Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Opelousas will each receive $866,000.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post went on Twitter to say, “Folks, we did it!!! Tonight, the pastors of the three historically black Louisiana churches received the funds so many of you donated to help them rebuild. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am so grateful!”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In April, police arrested Holden Matthews, a 21-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy that had made racists comments.
SEE ALSO: Marvin Sapp Stepping Down From Church In Michigan To Lead Texas Church
May God bless these churches as they continue to rebuild.
Watch: Trailer For ‘Emanuel’ Movie About Charleston Church Shooting Released [VIDEO]
Watch: Trailer For ‘Emanuel’ Movie About Charleston Church Shooting Released [VIDEO]
1. EMANUEL Film Screening At Museum Of The BibleSource:Getty 1 of 5
2. EMANUEL Film Screening At Museum Of The BibleSource:Getty 2 of 5
3. EMANUEL Film Screening At Museum Of The BibleSource:Getty 3 of 5
4. EMANUEL Film Screening At Museum Of The BibleSource:Getty 4 of 5
5. EMANUEL Film Screening At Museum Of The BibleSource:Getty 5 of 5
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard Launches Athletic Apparel Line For Women With Curves [VIDEO]
- White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape In Heels’ Sentenced To Prison For FEMA Fraud
- Detroit High School For Underserved Youth Has 100 Percent College Acceptance Rate
- Kirk Franklin Opens Up About His Relationship With Kanye West For The First Time Ever [VIDEO]
Historically Black Churches Damaged By Arson Receive Money To Rebuild was originally published on getuperica.com