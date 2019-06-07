Barack And Michelle Obama Ink Podcast Deal With Spotify

Forever President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama refuse to sit back and bask in the glow of their accomplishments. The duo is constantly on the move and it doesn’t appear that they will be slowing down any time soon. A couple of months back, we told you about all of the exciting projects they’re cooking up over at Netflix via their production company, Higher Ground — including feature films, documentaries, and educational programming for toddlers. Now, they’re taking on the world of podcasts.

According to Billboard, the Obamas have entered an exclusive multi-year partnership with Spotify to produce and appear on podcasts under the newly formed leg of their production company, Higher Ground Audio.

“We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation,” President Obama said in a statement. “It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas. We’re excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.”

So far, it’s unclear what kind of podcasts the Obamas will be producing or when they will be released, but we know can look forward to inspiring, quality content that lends a voice to demographics that are frequently silenced by mainstream media.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” Mrs. Obama said. “Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds — and their hearts.”

Who knew the Obamas were eyeing careers in media after the White House? Whatever they’re working on, we’re excited and can’t wait to see it all come to fruition.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

