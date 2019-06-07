CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Kim Coles Files For Divorce From Husband Reggie McKiver

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Nearly four years ago, we reported that Kim Coles, comedian and actress, best known for her role as Synclaire James on “Living Single” got married to a man named Reggie McKiver.

Sadly, now, according to The Blast, the two are calling it quits.

Documents obtained by the site show that Coles filed for divorce just shy of four years of marriage. The two tied the knot in a small ceremony in the Dominican Republic on June 17, 2015.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Coles shared the announcement on Facebook.

The Daily Mail reported that at the time of their wedding, McKiver, 41, was a former SWAT police officer and health food store owner.

The two met at a natural hair expo where McKiver was hired to be her security detail for the event. They started talking and Coles said that he eventually won her over with an intimate palm reading.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Later, he proposed to her at Olive Garden. He did so without a ring but later, his sister found their mother’s long-lost engagement ring and he presented that to Coles.

After their private beach ceremony, the couple hosted a larger event in Los Angeles which was documented on “David Tutera’s Celebrations.”

SEE ALSO: Queen Latifah Is Working On A “Living Single” Comeback

Coles, 53, was previously married to Aton Edwards from 1985 to 1995.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See

13 photos Launch gallery

#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See

Continue reading #BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See

#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See

[caption id="attachment_2821807" align="alignleft" width="746"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Listen…there has never been a better time to be a Black creative than right now. While Hollywood is still a hard nut to crack, that’s not stopping folks like writer/producers Tracey Oliver, Jordan Peele and Barry Jenkins from going out there and living their dreams. Here are 13 projects that we are totally anticipating and can’t wait to see.    

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Kim Coles Files For Divorce From Husband Reggie McKiver was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 day ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 1 day ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 days ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 days ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 1 week ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 1 week ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 1 week ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 1 week ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 2 weeks ago
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close