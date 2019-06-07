Kim Coles Files For Divorce From Husband Reggie McKiver

Nearly four years ago, we reported that Kim Coles, comedian and actress, best known for her role as Synclaire James on “Living Single” got married to a man named Reggie McKiver.

Sadly, now, according to The Blast, the two are calling it quits.

Documents obtained by the site show that Coles filed for divorce just shy of four years of marriage. The two tied the knot in a small ceremony in the Dominican Republic on June 17, 2015.

Coles shared the announcement on Facebook.

The Daily Mail reported that at the time of their wedding, McKiver, 41, was a former SWAT police officer and health food store owner.

The two met at a natural hair expo where McKiver was hired to be her security detail for the event. They started talking and Coles said that he eventually won her over with an intimate palm reading.

Later, he proposed to her at Olive Garden. He did so without a ring but later, his sister found their mother’s long-lost engagement ring and he presented that to Coles.

After their private beach ceremony, the couple hosted a larger event in Los Angeles which was documented on “David Tutera’s Celebrations.”

Coles, 53, was previously married to Aton Edwards from 1985 to 1995.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

