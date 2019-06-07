CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Diddy Celebrates His Twin Girls’ Graduation: “I Feel So Good!”

2 reads
Leave a comment
The LadyLike Foundation Women Of Excellence Luncheon

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

A lot has transpired in the Combs’ family since Diddy’s former partner, Kim Porter, unexpectedly died last November. The model mama left behind four kids, who have shown a strong, united and loving front in the midst of tragedy.

Now the family has a reason to celebrate. Diddy and Kim’s twin girls, D’Lila and Jessie, just graduated from middle school. The girl’s will be starting Junior High in the fall.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The proud papa went to social media to share the positive news with his fans.

“MY BABIES ARE GRADUATING!!!!!” he captioned a photo of him and his girls. “I FEEL SO GOOD. SO HAPPY. SO PROUD.” He concluded the post by tagging their mom’s IG page, @ladyKp.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It looks like the whole family turned out for the occasion! The mogul music pops posted another photo featuring his sons, Quincy, Christian and Justin and his daughter and Chance.

“Congratulations @the_combs_twins!!!!! ❤❤ ” Diddy wrote, “We are all so proud of you!!!!”

This heartwarming moment comes just a few weeks after Mother’s Day, when Diddy took to social media to express his love for his late baby mother.

It’s good to see the family coming together, despite the heaviness of the last few months.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Adorbs: The Twins Give Diddy The Day Off Of Daddy Duty

10 photos Launch gallery

Adorbs: The Twins Give Diddy The Day Off Of Daddy Duty

Continue reading Adorbs: The Twins Give Diddy The Day Off Of Daddy Duty

Adorbs: The Twins Give Diddy The Day Off Of Daddy Duty

[caption id="attachment_3020662" align="aligncenter" width="738"] Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] Since the heartbreaking and untimely death of Kim Porter, Diddy has been left as the primary caregiver of his twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Diddy jumped up for daddy duty immediately and has been chronicling his experience on social media. This was the Combs family’s first Christmas since Kim Porter’s passing, but Diddy has been seemingly keeping it strong while also being transparent about his struggles to adapt to his new life. “I used to like the idea of people thinking that I had it all together. Now I can’t wait to tell them how much of a mess I was and show them what the power of God can do,” he posted on instagram. For all his good daddy deeds, which includes carpooling the kids and their friends, giving them allowance and providing a joyous Christmas, the twins gave him the day off. “Can I let my hair down,” he asks, to which the twins respond “Yes.” Check out the adorable lip, below: https://www.instagram.com/p/Br4NujLH1aY/ We’ve gained a new respect for Diddy as he rose to the occasion to raise his daughters in the wake of their mother’s death. We’re sending him strength and prayers on his journey. RELATED STORIES: Diddy On ‘Day 1’ Of Single Fatherhood: ‘Today The Journey Begins’ Diddy On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘I’ve Been Trying To Wake Up Out Of This Nightmare’

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Diddy Celebrates His Twin Girls’ Graduation: “I Feel So Good!” was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 day ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 1 day ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 days ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 days ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 1 week ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 1 week ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 1 week ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 1 week ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 2 weeks ago
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close