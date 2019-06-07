Diddy Celebrates His Twin Girls’ Graduation: “I Feel So Good!”

A lot has transpired in the Combs’ family since Diddy’s former partner, Kim Porter, unexpectedly died last November. The model mama left behind four kids, who have shown a strong, united and loving front in the midst of tragedy.
Now the family has a reason to celebrate. Diddy and Kim’s twin girls, D’Lila and Jessie, just graduated from middle school. The girl’s will be starting Junior High in the fall.
The proud papa went to social media to share the positive news with his fans.
“MY BABIES ARE GRADUATING!!!!!” he captioned a photo of him and his girls. “I FEEL SO GOOD. SO HAPPY. SO PROUD.” He concluded the post by tagging their mom’s IG page, @ladyKp.
It looks like the whole family turned out for the occasion! The mogul music pops posted another photo featuring his sons, Quincy, Christian and Justin and his daughter and Chance.
“Congratulations @the_combs_twins!!!!! ” Diddy wrote, “We are all so proud of you!!!!”
This heartwarming moment comes just a few weeks after Mother’s Day, when Diddy took to social media to express his love for his late baby mother.
It’s good to see the family coming together, despite the heaviness of the last few months.
