CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here’s An On Trend Plus-Size Weekend Wardrobe For Under $150.00

6 reads
Leave a comment
Fashion To Figure Neon Dress

Source: Ruth Cenat / Courtesy of Danielle James

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, we are officially in Summer season. And while the solstice is still a few weeks away, summer trips have already started! If you are a plus size woman who wants to stand out and look fabulous while you’re on a beach vacation, we have just the pieces for you! Get into these harem jumpsuits that are easy to move in, neon swimsuits, and more that will take your vacation style to first class status! If you’re looking for what to wear for your next weekend getaway, we have you covered with affordable, stylish pieces!

Pick any 3 ensembles, swimsuit, and shoes for a weekend wardrobe under $150.00!

Here’s An On Trend Plus-Size Weekend Wardrobe For Under $150.00 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 day ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 1 day ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 days ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 days ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 1 week ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 1 week ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 1 week ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 1 week ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 2 weeks ago
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close