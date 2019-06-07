CLOSE
BeyHive Took It Too Far With The Wife Of Golden State Warrior Owner

Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election

Nicole Curran wife of the Golden State Warrior owner , that was seen sitting next to Jay-Z and Beyonce court-side at the NBA finals game.

She was seen talking to Jay-Z over Beyonce. It appeared that Beyonce wasn’t too happy with the conversation and people took her adjustment as a shove to move Curran away.

In fact, she was just taking a drink order for the two. She’s since received major death threats and had to shut down her social media because BeyHive went crazy.

