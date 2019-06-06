3-TIME GRAMMY NOMINEE JEKALYN CARR WILL BE HONORED AT THE 2ND ANNUAL “YOU WILL WIN CONFERENCE”

ATLANTA, GA ( Wednesday, June 5, 2019) – – The 2nd Annual You Will Win Conference will host a special honorary Gala banquet for its founding host, 22-year-old Jekalyn Carr on Saturday, June 22 at Majestic Life Ministries, located at 8215 S Kirkman Road in Orlando, FL. The banquet will celebrate Carr’s ministry and accolades which will be presented by her industry peers, friends and family. The event will also includes dinner and special guest appearances. Registration and more information are now available at www.youwillwin.org.

The You Will Win Conference is a natural extension of Carr’s ministry – existing to embolden and inspire the people of God to live their most abundant life. If you are an entrepreneur or work in any category of business, management, music, self employment, and want to know how to create a successful environment for you and your family, this is the conference for you! Get ready to be empowered and educated on what you need for your vision to soar – through panel discussions and workshops lead by speakers and leaders who are experts in their industry. You Will Win Conference special guests includes Tye Tribbett, Rickey Smiley, Bishop Paul S Morton, Maranda Curtis, JJ Hairston, Tim Bowman, Jr., Koryn Hawthorne, and Stephen Brown, to name a few.

Conference topics to include: Winning in Business • Winning in Finances • Management • Faith in the Marketplace • Networking • Empowering Families • Marketing • Pursuing your Vision • Branding • and much more!

The announcement comes upon the heels of an extremely successful season for Carr – who recently won 3 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, a GMA Dove Award, 2 GRAMMY Award nominations and an NAACP Image Award nomination. Her two radio hits “You Will Win” and “It’s Yours,” both hit No. 1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay and MediaBase Gospel Radio charts. Since her break-out single in 2013, “Greater Is Coming,” she’s released two Billboard No.1 Top Gospel albums, One Nation Under God and The Life Project. Most recently, Carr has added author to already impressive résumé with book, You Will Win.

