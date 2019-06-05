CLOSE
Alex Trebek Reportedly Censored By NBC, CBS For Statement He Made About Needing Prayers [VIDEO]

66th Annual Writer's Guild Awards Los Angeles Ceremony

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

It’s been a rough couple of months for “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek. In March of this year, Trebek announced to the world that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Christian Post reports that Trebek in the beginning said, “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just chemo. I’ve had a couple million people out there who expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy and their prayers. The doctors said it could very well be an important part of this.”

That statement, however, was edited or ignored by CBS as well as NBC.

During an episode of “NBC Nightly News,” correspondent Joe Fryer, read the statement from Trebek as he talked about receiving prayers and it was edited out.

Reports state that certain media outlets have been accused in the past of censoring statements when it involves religious content.

Since being diagnosed, Trebek has been keeping fans updated about what’s happening with him and recently mentioned that he is in “near remission.”

We will continue to keep Alex Trebek in our prayers and thoughts!

Alex Trebek Reportedly Censored By NBC, CBS For Statement He Made About Needing Prayers [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

