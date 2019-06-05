How The ‘Sesame Street’ Theme Song Inspired J.Moss [VIDEO]

J. Moss continues to deliver gospel hits and recently put out the song “Victory.” This song will minister to you with it’s fun lyrics and beat.
In the song you might hear something that sounds very familiar and it will probably make you smile.
J. Moss was inspired by the theme song to “Sesame Street” and turned into a gospel tune.
The lyrics instead of saying, “How to get to Sesame Street,” it says, “How to get to victory.”
He recalled being inside the studio just messing around and seeing “Sesame Street” pop up on the television. From there he wanted to use the theme of the song to grab the attention of people.
Listen as J. Moss talks about his church, new music and more up top!
