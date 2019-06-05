Report: The Feds in Possession of Additional R.Kelly Sex Tapes

Additional sex tapes featuring R.Kelly and underage girls have been seized by the feds.

A former employee testified in front of a federal grand jury late last week, saying he was in possession of multiple sex tapes. The employee said the disgraced singer paid them a large sum of cash to get back at least one of the tapes. That tape eventually ended up in the hands of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The ex-employee in question turned over the rest of the tapes to federal authorities. They said those close to Kelz knew he had a penchant for having sex with underage girls, but rather than tell, they actually helped the singer procure young girls.

“This seems to be the same claims that were made in the state case,” R.Kelly’s attorney said in a statement to TMZ. “We will address them in court.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois declined to comment on the ex-employee’s leaked testimony.

Besides facing multiple counts sexual abuse and assault in Illinois, there are two other federal probes into R.Kelly in New York’s Eastern and Southern Districts. He’s due in court in Illinois on Thursday (June 6).

Source: TMZ

