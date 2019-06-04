Chicago Cubs Player Falls To His Knees To Pray After Hitting Girl With Foul Ball [VIDEO]

Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros fans were in shock after they watched a child get hit by a foul ball. According to Christian Post, outfielder, Albert Almora Jr. turned to God after realizing he accidentally hit her.
In the video that went viral, you can see Almora hit the ball and then drop to his knees as the ball hit the young girl.
His teammates came to comfort him as he cried. Reports state that later on when he asked about an update he was told that she was rushed to a nearby hospital.
After the game, Almora said, “Right now, I’m just praying and I’m speechless. I’m at a loss of words. Being a father, two boys … but God willing, I’ll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. But just prayers right now, and that’s all I really can control.”
From the moment he hit the ball, Almora mentioned that he sensed it was going to hit someone.
Fans in the audience recalled watching it happen and then hearing a loud scream. Immediately after the child was hit, her father picked her up to run and seek help.
The child is expected to be okay after this incident.
