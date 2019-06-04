Jekalyn Carr’s “I See Miracles” Exclusive Youtube Music Video Now Available

ATLANTA, GA – – In honor of June’s Black Music Month, 22-year-old chart-topper, 4-time Stellar Award-winning, GMA Dove Award winning, three-time GRAMMY® Award nominated, two-time Billboard Music Award nominated, and NAACP Image Award nominated singer-songwriter Jekalyn Carr exclusive YouTube Music Video premiere for her new single “I See Miracles ” will release on her Official YouTube channel on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT.

Filmed in HD and shot on location in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jekalyn Carr’s first-ever concept music video is directed by Kauwuane Burton. The track is produced and written with her father, manager and three-time GRAMMY® Award nominated musician Allen Carr. The father/daughter duo come together again to present this inspirational and faith-activating song on the heels of garnering three Billboard #1 Gospel radio singles within the last three years – 2016’s ”You’re Bigger” (4 weeks), 2018’s “You Will Win” (6 weeks) and 2019’s “It’s Yours” (9 weeks).

A budding entrepreneur Jekalyn is gearing up for her 2nd Annual You Will Win Conference on June 21-22, 2019 in Orlando, FL with special guest artists, personalities, and speakers including Rickey Smiley, Willie Moore, Jr., Tye Tribbett, and Koryn Hawthorne to name a few. She is also launching a signature makeup line and a syndicated radio show later this year.

Jekalyn recently performed her #1 hit song “It’s Yours” on BET Networks national broadcast airing of the 34th Annual Stellar Awards show hosted by gospel icon Kirk Franklin. She was awarded the Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year, Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year and Traditional CD of the Year awards. This past October, she won her first ever GMA Dove Award for Traditional Gospel Album of the Year (One Nation Under God). The album also received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Album (Contemporary or Traditional) and a 2019 GRAMMY® Award nomination for Gospel Album of the Year. Her #1 song “You Will Win” received a nomination for Gospel Performance/Song of the Year.

About Jekalyn Carr:

With a social media following of over 1 million inspired fans, 22-year-old Jekalyn Carr has earned over her 7 year professional recording career, 7 Billboard #1’s, three GRAMMY® Award nominations, two Billboard Music Award nominations, an NAACP Image Award nomination, 4 Stellar Awards, and a GMA Dove Award. With immediate comparisons to gospel legend Pastor Shirley Caesar, this leading generation Z’er, in 2016, joined an elite club of entertainers including Michael Jackson, Brittany Spears, and Justin Bieber, to name a few, who have received a GRAMMY® Award nomination by the age of 20. In 2017, she appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN TV series Greenleaf and in 2018, she was featured in the motion film “Never Heard” and also released and published her first book You Will Win that same year.

