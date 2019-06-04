100 Deadliest Days For Teens In NC

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the 100 deadliest days for young drivers, and teenagers in NC. Teenagers are out of school and have more time on their hands, which means they’re out later and more likely to be driving with friends.

Last year, over 10,000 teenage drivers were injured in traffic-related collisions in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Ninety-four of those teens died. Troopers said the main concerns are speeding, distractions and impairment.

“You have to think where these young drivers learning these behaviors from,” said Sgt. Christopher Knox. “They’re learning from their parents, unfortunately. They’re learning the behaviors of speeding, of distracted driving. They get this from the person they’re riding in the car with.”

In addition to setting a good driving example for their teenagers, parents are encouraged to keep kids off the road between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., which officials say is the deadliest time for young drivers.

When analyzing crash rates per mile driven for all drivers, AAA found that 16- and 17-year-old drivers are:

9 times as likely as drivers 18 and older to be involved in a crash

6 times as likely as drivers 18 and older to be involved in a fatal crash

5 times as likely as drivers 30-59 to be involved in a crash

2 times as likely as drivers 30-59 to be involved in a fatal crash

