Marvin Sapp Stepping Down From Church In Michigan To Lead Texas Church

In 2003, gospel singer, Marvin Sapp founded Lighthouse Full Life Center Church in Michigan. According to Christian Post, he recently announced that he would be stepping down to lead Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth.
Sapp explained that this is the fulfillment of something God spoke upon his life in 2017.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
He said, “In August of 2017, the Lord told me that 2018 was going to be the year for me to begin again. In 2018, I received multiple prophecies about transitioning from Grand Rapids. I initially rejected them. However, reminded of what the Lord told me, I began to be more contemplative and prayerful about the many opportunities that I was presented with to possibly assume church leadership roles in other cities.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The first Sunday in September will be his last at Lighthouse for Sapp. Even though he’s stepping down as Senior Pastor, he will remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
SEE ALSO: Faith Walking With Marvin Sapp: Having Breakthroughs & Miracles In Your Life [VIDEO]
Many fans and friends of Sapp congratulated him on social media and are so happy he’s following his dreams.
Lastly, Sapp recalled the day he received the phone call about the position and said, “I received the call directly from Bishop Richard Young that he planned to retire this year and wanted me to take over his church. After considerable prayer and counsel, it became clear to me that this request was predestined. Bishop Young was like a brother to my spiritual father, the late Bishop William C. Abney. In fact, Bethel Pentecostal Church, which Bishop Abney led for more than 50 years, was founded by Bishop Young’s father. This is why I cherish the opportunity to continue the legacy of the great men of God who have impacted my life. It is something that I know in my heart is meant for me to do.”
We wish Marvin Sapp the best of luck in his new position!
Marvin Sapp
Marvin Sapp
1. In Studio Jam: Marvin Sapp Performs “Never Would Have Made It”Source: 1 of 24
2. In Studio Jam: Marvin Sapp Performs “Listen”Source: 2 of 24
3. Marvin SappSource: 3 of 24
4. Marvin SappSource: 4 of 24
5. Marvin SappSource: 5 of 24
6. Marvin SappSource: 6 of 24
7. Marvin SappSource: 7 of 24
8. Marvin SappSource: 8 of 24
9. Marvin SappSource: 9 of 24
10. Marvin SappSource: 10 of 24
11. Marvin SappSource: 11 of 24
12. Marvin SappSource: 12 of 24
13. Marvin SappSource: 13 of 24
14. Marvin SappSource: 14 of 24
15. Marvin SappSource: 15 of 24
16. Marvin SappSource: 16 of 24
17. Marvin SappSource: 17 of 24
18. Marvin SappSource: 18 of 24
19. Marvin SappSource: 19 of 24
20. Marvin SappSource: 20 of 24
21. Marvin SappSource: 21 of 24
22. Marvin SappSource: 22 of 24
23. Marvin SappSource: 23 of 24
24. Marvin SappSource: 24 of 24
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard Launches Athletic Apparel Line For Women With Curves [VIDEO]
- White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape In Heels’ Sentenced To Prison For FEMA Fraud
- Detroit High School For Underserved Youth Has 100 Percent College Acceptance Rate
- Kirk Franklin Opens Up About His Relationship With Kanye West For The First Time Ever [VIDEO]
Marvin Sapp Stepping Down From Church In Michigan To Lead Texas Church was originally published on getuperica.com