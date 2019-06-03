GRIFF’s Prayer: Andy Ruiz Jr. Shocks The Boxing World [VIDEO]

| 06.03.19
GRIFF spoke about the many victories that happened over the weekend and how excited he was to share them. He watched the Golden State Warriors win this weekend and was also happy about Andy Ruiz Jr. shocking the boxing world.

GRIFF mentioned that people didn’t believe in Ruiz, but he came out on top as the heavyweight champion.

Many counted him out and through it all he became victorious.

GRIFF spoke about how Ruiz knocked out his opponent at Madison Square Garden and it was great to watch.

Salute to Andy Ruiz Jr. on winning this title!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

GRIFF's Prayer: Andy Ruiz Jr. Shocks The Boxing World [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

