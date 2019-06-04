Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back!!

Get ready to eat!

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week summer event, is set to run the week of June 3rd- 9th, 2019. During the event, participating restaurant s within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special, 3-course prix fixe lunch menu ($10 or $15) and/or 3-course prix fixe dinner menu ($20, $25, $30 or $35) each day they are open.

“This summer’s Triangle Restaurant Week celebrates 12 years of culinary excellence in the Triangle,” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week. “We are very excited to announce the addition of several new restaurants for 2019.”Since the inaugural event, Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over 1.2 million residents and featured more than 100 of the region’s eateries, generating over $500k in additional revenue to the area’s restaurants.

During the largest foodie event in the South East, patrons will have the option of special, 3-course lunch offerings at $10 and $15 or 3-course dinner menus at $20, $25, $30 or $35, varying by location.

Details about the event can be found on Triangle Restaurant Week’s website.

This year we welcomed new eateries including O-Ku Raleigh, Sushi Mon, Oak Steakhouse, Osteria G and all three Bonefish Grill locations.

Though not new to the Triangle, this will be Bonefish Grill’s first time participating in Triangle Restaurant Week. “ We’re proud to be a part of the community and as “foodies”, we’re excited for this year’s restaurant week. Come visit us at Bonefish Grill – we are going to have something special for everyone!”

O-Ku (located underneath the Dillon) also expressed their excitement about participating in Triangle Restaurant Week. “As a recent addition to the growing downtown Raleigh restaurant scene, we are excited to join several of our neighbors and participate in this year’s Triangle Restaurant Week,” says Robert Locke, GM at O-Ku Raleigh. “Triangle RestaurantWeek gives local diners a chance to discover a new restaurant or enjoy a unique dining experience at one of their favorites.”