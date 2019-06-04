UPDATED: 3:51 p.m. EDT — A cause of death has been announced in the case of a Maryland couple who were found dead in their hotel room in the Dominican Republic last week.

An American couple visiting the Dominican Republic found dead in their hotel room died of respiratory failure, the country's national police said https://t.co/4V4vXnqm0E — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY

According to CNN, the Dominican Republic National Police have concluded that Cynthia Ann Day, 49, and her fiancé Nathaniel Edward Holmes, 63, died from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema caused by excess fluid in their lungs. There is no word on what could have caused their condition.

A Prince George’s County couple was found dead in their hotel room in the Dominican Republic. Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49 were found in their room at the Bahia Principe hotel at the resort Playa Nueva Romana on Thursday.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed the couples passing to the family.

The engaged couple had been at the resort since May 25th and were scheduled to leave on Thursday. There were no signs of violence and authorities are currently investigating.

Click Here To See More

Source | NBC Washington, Dominican Today

Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican Republic Resort was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: