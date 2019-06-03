Shark Attacks Teen At Atlantic Beach

If you are heading to the NC beach be on the outlook for sharks. This weekend a 17-year-old girl was bitten by a shark at Fort Macon State Park just before 12:30 p.m, according to a park ranger.

Atlantic Beach fire officials said the girl, later identified as Paige Winter, suffered “severe injuries to her leg and hands” but did not confirm the injuries were from a shark, only saying they were from a “marine animal bite.”

The teen was flown to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Read more at source: ABC11.com

