Regal Cinemas Offers $1 Kids Movies During Summer

Movie theater hot dog with popcorn and soda

Source: Burke/Triolo Productions / Getty

Looking for something to do with the kids this summer?  Kids can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Regal Cinemas.

This movie ticket deal is offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The movies shown will be from Regal’s ‘2019 Summer Movie Express’ series, which features:

    • Kung Fu Panda
    • Shrek
    • The Croods
    • Puss in Boots
    • Despicable Me
    • Turbo
    • The LEGO Batman Movie
    • The House with a Clock in its Walls
    • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
    • Paddington 2
    • Despicable Me 3
    • The Grinch
    • The LEGO Movie 2
    • How to Train Your Dragin: The Hidden World
    • Smallfoot
    • Secret Life of Pets
    • LEGO Movie
    • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • Sing
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Penguins of Madagascar
  • Boss Baby
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • LEGO Ninjago Movie
  • Trolls
  • Minions
  • Madagascar
  • Shrek 2
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • Storks

Local cinemas include:  Regal Brier Creek, Regal North Hills and more….

CLICK HERE and enter your zipcode to see which Regal Theater near you is participating.

