Regal Cinemas Offers $1 Kids Movies During Summer

Looking for something to do with the kids this summer? Kids can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Regal Cinemas.
This movie ticket deal is offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The movies shown will be from Regal’s ‘2019 Summer Movie Express’ series, which features:
- Kung Fu Panda
- Shrek
- The Croods
- Puss in Boots
- Despicable Me
- Turbo
- The LEGO Batman Movie
- The House with a Clock in its Walls
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
- Paddington 2
- Despicable Me 3
- The Grinch
- The LEGO Movie 2
- How to Train Your Dragin: The Hidden World
- Smallfoot
- Secret Life of Pets
- LEGO Movie
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Sing
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Penguins of Madagascar
- Boss Baby
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- LEGO Ninjago Movie
- Trolls
- Minions
- Madagascar
- Shrek 2
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Storks
Local cinemas include: Regal Brier Creek, Regal North Hills and more….
CLICK HERE and enter your zipcode to see which Regal Theater near you is participating.
