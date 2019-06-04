Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Victims/Families of UNCC

Thomas S

Mike P

Deacon M Rush & Family

Family of Rosetta Reeves (Penny/Jerome)

Georgia H

Aunt Katherine

Mother Ruby Mae Mathews – Happy 100th Birthday

Michele C

Tamiko

Helen B

Roena M

Minister Mattie Lee

Lydia J

Marilyn

Cisco Kid

Sandra

Al C

Karen K

JaVon

Alvin P

Donald C

Jerome F

Sis. January

Lisa E

Dorothy M

Ashley B

Jalen B

Alvin T

Pamela T

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Prayer Requests “Prayer Changes Things For You” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 12 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: