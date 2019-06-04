CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Prayer Requests “Prayer Changes Things For You”

4 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Indians Fans Gather To The Final Game Of World Series Against The Chicago Cubs

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Victims/Families of UNCC

Thomas S

Mike P

Deacon M Rush & Family

Family of Rosetta Reeves (Penny/Jerome)

Georgia H

Aunt Katherine

Mother Ruby Mae Mathews – Happy 100th Birthday

Michele C

Tamiko

Helen B

Roena M

Minister Mattie Lee

Lydia J

Marilyn

Cisco Kid

Sandra

Al C

Karen K

JaVon

Alvin P

Donald C

Jerome F

Sis. January

Lisa E

Dorothy M

Ashley B

Jalen B

Alvin T

Pamela T

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Prayer Requests “Prayer Changes Things For You” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 12 hours ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 13 hours ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 4 days ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 5 days ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 5 days ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 6 days ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 6 days ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 2 weeks ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 2 weeks ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 2 weeks ago
05.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close