Scripture For The Week “Pleasant Thoughts”

Philippians 4:8 (KJV) Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
Explanation: The message is simple…stop dwelling on the negative things in our lives. Replace them with positive thoughts..look for, and then think, on the good things.
