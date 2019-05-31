CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Meghan Markle Opts Out Of Meeting With Trump During His U.K. Visit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex joins a panel discussion convened by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust

Source: John Rainford/WENN / WENN

Meghan Markle’s life has changed exponentially since she married into the Royal Family. She’s had to give up her career, her privacy, and much of the respect she enjoyed as a semi-private citizen. And while there have been significant sacrifices, a new move from the Duchess of Sussex proves that she’s maintained her voice, even under the strictest of constraints.

According to CBS News, Markle will not meet with President Trump when he visits the Royal Family during his visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump and Melania will be greeted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on June 3. Several members of the Royal Family will also be in attendance, including Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry was scheduled to join his family members but he and his wife won’t make it. Reports speculate that the two opted out due to the birth of their son Archie. Markle gave birth earlier this month on May 6 and has not yet reengaged with her public event schedule.

Others note that Markle shared her less than favorable opinion about Trump in 2016, during an interview with Larry Wilmore. She called then-presidential candidate “divisive” and “misogynistic”. She also said that “You don’t really want the kind of world that he’s painting.”

Reportedly, Markle may not be attending the event because her husband is not in line for the throne so she wouldn’t be required to meet him. Still, during his stint in the U.K., Trump is scheduled to meet other notable Americans living in the country. And Meghan is among that number.

But one of the perks of living in the U.K. is that Meghan, unlike the rest of us Americans still living here, don’t have to deal with Trump.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Meghan Markle Opts Out Of Meeting With Trump During His U.K. Visit was originally published on getuperica.com

