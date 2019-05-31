Tasha Cobbs Leonard Launches Athletic Apparel Line For Women With Curves [VIDEO]

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is embarking on another business opportunity and she’s really excited about it. The Grammy and Billboard Award winning artist, in 2018 launched an eyewear brand and is now taking on a athletic apparel line for women with curves.
According to curvesathletics, she believes everyone has a purpose and won’t stop until she fulfills all of hers.
Leonard has been working on Curve Athletics for the past three years.
“Tasha believes in presenting nothing but excellence and this new “Athleisure” apparel line is nothing less than the best,” reads a statement posted on her clothing website.
We wish Tasha Cobbs Leonard the best of luck in her new business venture! Check out some photos of Curves Athletics below!
