White Woman Pulls Gun On Black Couple Trying To Have A Picnic

Man…white folks just refuse to let us live.

Case in point: A Black couple claims that an elderly white woman pulled a gun on them for wanting to have a picnic.

According to WCBI, Franklin and Jessica Richardson decided to spend their Memorial Day weekend by having a picnic at Oktibbeha County Lake in Starkville, Mississippi. They had googled the camp site property and decided to take a trip.

Sadly, that’s when things went left.

Soon after, “She jumped out and the gun was pointed at me, my husband, and our dog. It was just pointing at us. One finger was on the trigger and one finger was on the lever of the revolver,” Jessica Richardson told WCBI.

Richardson instantly pulled out her cellphone on the woman, who happened to be the property manager.

“She was just like, ‘get, get, you don’t belong here, you don’t belong here, you don’t belong here.”

Richardson said the confrontation was beyond confusion.

“Time stopped. Everything stopped. I was confused as to what was going on. It’s not like we posed a threat to anybody out there walking our dog. There’s nothing harmful about that.”

That, and the woman was using language that someone would use wth a dog.

“The fact that she used ‘get, get’ like we were a dog. You say get, get to a stray dog that’s on your porch. That ‘get, get’ got to me more than ‘you don’t belong here,’” she added.

The video of the incident below, had gone viral with more than 1.2 million viewers:

What’s even crazier is that after all this drama, the Franklins went to the camp office where another employee, the crazed white woman’s husband, told the couple they didn’t need a reservation to access the grounds.

So which one is it?

Sgt. Franklin Richardson, who just came back from a nine-month stint in the Middle East, cannot believe this happened to him and his wife.

“It’s kind of crazy. You go over there and don’t have a gun pointed at you, and you come back home and the first thing that happens is you have a gun pointed at you. It’s kind of crazy to think about.”

According to KOA, the unnamed employee has been terminated.

“Kampgrounds of America does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner on our properties or those owned and operated by our franchisees. The employee involved in the incident has been relieved of her duties at the Starkville KOA,” officials said in a statement.

Good for them firing her, but this should never have happened in the first place.

