CLOSE
National
HomeNational

‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A New Network Home

3 reads
Leave a comment
FOX's Star - Season Three

Source: FOX / Getty

Star is officially a wrap.

After weeks of attempts to land a new home for the recently canceled Fox musical drama, Lee Daniels shared the news that those talks have proved unsuccessful.

Various outlets reported that BET, OWN and Amazon had been approached for interest to pick up the show for its fourth season. The Empire spinoff had the highest ratings of canceled series for this TV season.

The Queen Latifah led show followed three talented singers (Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny & Brittany O’Grady) looking for to make a career for themselves in the cutthroat music industry.

The series also starred Miss Lawrence, Luke James, Lance Gross, Brandy, Quincy Brown and Evan Ross along with plenty of high-profile guest stars including Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, Paris Jackson, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, Monica Brown, Quavo, Missy Elliott, Teyana Taylor.

Most fans were left wondering what happened after the events of season 3, where the fate of multiple characters hung in the balance following a lavish wedding.

RELATED: Report: ‘Empire’ To Be Canceled After Season 6

‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A New Network Home was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 5 hours ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 6 hours ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 1 day ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 2 days ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 1 week ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 1 week ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 2 weeks ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 2 weeks ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 4 weeks ago
05.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close