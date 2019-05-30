CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Tiffany Haddish Used To Secretly Record Her Auditions To Get Honest Feedback

2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Actress Tiffany Haddish has come a long way in Hollywood since her humble beginnings, and now she’s spilling the major keys that helped shape her career.

Haddish often wondered how casting agents felt when she came in for an audition, so she plotted to secretly record their conversations.

“You know what I’d do? I’d put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag, I’d do the audition, walk out and leave my bag. Then I’d come back and be like, ‘Oh, I forgot my purse,’” she told a group of her comedienne peers,  Maya RudolphJane FondaPhoebe Waller-BridgeAlex BorsteinRegina Hall, and Natasha Lyonne for Hollywood Reporter. 

The “Girl’s Trip” star would hear casting directors making comments such as, “‘She is not as urban as I thought she’d be.’ Or, ‘She is so ghetto.’ ‘Her boobs aren’t big enough.’ ‘I really think we should just go with a white girl,’” she remembered.

Haddish took the negative feedback and used it to finesse her own success. She understood their candid criticism was a way to hone in on and sharpen her skills.

“I want to hear so that I can write jokes about it. That and also so that I use it to my advantage and grow,” she revealed. “Like all this, ‘Jeez, she can’t read. She said every word wrong.’ And I’m like, ‘They’re right.’ So, I start reading out loud more and practicing and it helps me in the long run.”

It’s admirable that Haddish used the hating not to deter her, but to motivate her.

