Have you ever got to church late and have to sit in the overflow room? GRIFF has a special prayer for everyone that has to go to the overflow room from time to time.

He mentioned that you walk in and when they tell you to go in that room sometimes your attitude might change.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF began to laugh because sometimes the overflow room isn’t as anointed, but you must get to church early next time to make sure you can sit in the regular pews.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He even spoke about how people sometimes suck their teeth in the overflow room.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer For A Clutter-Free Alter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We’ve all had to sit there before, but we must keep a positive attitude when times like that happen. Watch “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer On How Your Attitude Changes When You Must Sit In The Overflow Room [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com