| 05.30.19
Have you ever got to church late and have to sit in the overflow room? GRIFF has a special prayer for everyone that has to go to the overflow room from time to time.

He mentioned that you walk in and when they tell you to go in that room sometimes your attitude might change.

GRIFF began to laugh because sometimes the overflow room isn’t as anointed, but you must get to church early next time to make sure you can sit in the regular pews.

He even spoke about how people sometimes suck their teeth in the overflow room.

We’ve all had to sit there before, but we must keep a positive attitude when times like that happen. Watch “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

GRIFF’s Prayer On How Your Attitude Changes When You Must Sit In The Overflow Room [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

