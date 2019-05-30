CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

10-Month-Old Raleigh Baby Dies After Choking On Pine Cone At Daycare

6 reads
Leave a comment
Smiling Black baby girl

Source: KidStock / Getty

A 10-month-old baby boy died Wednesday at a Raleigh daycare after choking on a pine cone, according to reports.

The child was at A Hug A Day Daycare in Raleigh when the incident occurred.

 

 

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings

Tasha Smith & Michael K Williams Make It Official+ More Black Couples We Love

24 photos Launch gallery

Tasha Smith & Michael K Williams Make It Official+ More Black Couples We Love

Continue reading Tasha Smith & Michael K Williams Make It Official+ More Black Couples We Love

Tasha Smith & Michael K Williams Make It Official+ More Black Couples We Love

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bx-nNFmHfOy/ Empire actress Tasha Smith made it Instagram official with former When They See Us actor Michael K. Williams. Their romantic announcement sent us into a whirlwind of Black love. Smith called Williams "the love of her life" under a romantic selfie she posted on social media. He too reciprocated her love with a post on his own page. According to Williams, he manifested their love. With all this love swirling, here's a look at all the Black love that's kept us going through the years...

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

10-Month-Old Raleigh Baby Dies After Choking On Pine Cone At Daycare was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 4 hours ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 6 days ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 1 week ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 1 week ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 2 weeks ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 3 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 1 month ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 month ago
04.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close