Lamar Odom Details Love Affair With Taraji P. Henson: “I Don’t Think I Ever Connected With Another Black Woman As Deeply As I Did With Taraji”

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is literally going hard in the paint to promote his memoir, “Darkness to Light,” and is revealing some truly jaw dropping tidbits along the way.

While we’ve known him for his athletic ability, his celebrity marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and the subsequent drug use which almost resulted in death, Odom shared that prior to taking vows with Khloe, he was once head over heels for Empire actress Taraji P. Henson.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We ended up exchanging numbers. She was just such a wise woman that she could see through whatever smooth act I was trying to put on,” Odom wrote. “She refused to be just another conquest, and truthfully, I didn’t want her to be.”

Odom and Henson met and began dating sometime in 2008 around the same time when Henson’s son Marcel was 14 years ago, according to his account. Though we may have not been aware of their coupledom, it looks like Odom was Henson’s date at a 2009 Golden Globe after party. He called that period one of the “happiest times in his life.”

“We started secretly dating and quickly fell in love,” he continued.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“She introduced me to her fourteen-year-old son, Marcel, and was at my house nearly every day. Sometimes she’d bring some of her Hollywood friends, like actress Sanaa Lathan who starred in Love And Basketball,” he wrote.

SEE ALSO: Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict In New Memoir, Has Slept With Over 2K Women

“I don’t think I ever connected with another black woman as deeply as I did Taraji.” However, their relationship soon ended because of infidelity. “Things were amazing, but of course, God gave me a layup and I blew it.”

Months after their breakup, Odom got on one knee and proposed to Khloe and then planned a whirlwind wedding.

Since that time Henson has of course moved on and is currently planning her nuptials to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. But it’s interesting to see Odom be so open and honest about how he feels knowing he let a go thing go.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Lamar Odom Details Love Affair With Taraji P. Henson: “I Don’t Think I Ever Connected With Another Black Woman As Deeply As I Did With Taraji” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com