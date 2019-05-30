Mr. Griffin: “You Gotta Give Back” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 05.30.19
Congrats are in order for GRIFF! He’s launching a nonprofit organization for young men that teaches them the process of how things work and at the same time, offers mentorship to train them up as men. The first event launches this weekend and GRIFF’s excited to give back and jump into breakout sessions with the young men.

In today’s Mr. Griffin, he just speaks on the significance of using your influence to give back and why it’s especially important for those of an impressionable age. Listen up top to hear more about his new venture up top!

