3 reads Leave a comment
Kierra Sheard’s been working hard, per usual! In addition to her feature in the upcoming Clark Sisters biopic and her feature on Sir The Baptist’s “Showing Off” single, KiKi recently released a song of her own.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Taking to Fox 2 Detroit where she performed in a bright pink dress, Sheard debuted her latest track called “Don’t Judge Me.”
Take a look:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]
1. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 1 of 10
2. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 2 of 10
3. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 3 of 10
4. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 4 of 10
5. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 5 of 10
6. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 6 of 10
7. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 7 of 10
8. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 8 of 10
9. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 9 of 10
10. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]Source: 10 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tamela Mann Launches Plus Size Active Apparel
- Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]
- You Know You Grew Up In A Black Church If You’ve Encountered These 11 Things
- Kirk Franklin Opens Up About His Relationship With Kanye West For The First Time Ever [VIDEO]
Listen: Kierra Sheard – “Don’t Judge Me” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on getuperica.com
comments – add yours