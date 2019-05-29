Kierra Sheard’s been working hard, per usual! In addition to her feature in the upcoming Clark Sisters biopic and her feature on Sir The Baptist’s “Showing Off” single, KiKi recently released a song of her own.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Taking to Fox 2 Detroit where she performed in a bright pink dress, Sheard debuted her latest track called “Don’t Judge Me.”

Take a look:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] 10 photos Launch gallery Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] 1. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 1 of 10 2. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 2 of 10 3. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 3 of 10 4. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 4 of 10 5. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 5 of 10 6. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 6 of 10 7. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 7 of 10 8. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 8 of 10 9. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 9 of 10 10. Kierra and J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Source: 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS] Kierra Sheard & J. Drew Sheard host KAREW Entertainment label relaunch showcase.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Listen: Kierra Sheard – “Don’t Judge Me” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on getuperica.com