14-Year-Old Makes History By Getting Accepted Into Spelman

Sydney Wilson is the youngest person to ever be accepted into the prestigious HBCU.

A 14-year-old Georgia girl has made history by becoming the youngest person to be accepted into Spelman College.

According to WSB-TV, Sydney Wilson was shocked when her father told her that he had gotten an email saying she would be attending the prestigious HBCU in the fall.

“So, he calls me in and he says, ‘Look at the computer!’ So I looked at it, and I just melt,” Wilson said.

“I was screaming and I was crying. I ran out to tell my family, and we took a bunch of pictures and posted it on Instagram and everything.”

The teen said that since second grade, she knew she was different than everyone else and looked beyond the bullying to continue on her path to greatness.

“I just stayed on my path,” Wilson told WSB-TV. “I didn’t really feel like I needed to be popular … because, I mean, I like myself.”

In addition, Sydney told the Atlanta Constitution Journal that she is looking forward to attending the all-girls school.

“I am so excited to be in the sisterhood,”  adding, “So many women have reached out to me and have been very nice and supportive, and I am so excited to see what my life will be at Spelman.”

The college is also excited to welcome Sydney into their incoming class.

“This is the first time in recent memory that we have had an admitted student this young. Sydney has shared with us that she intends to enroll. We are excited to welcome her to campus in the fall, along with the rest of the incoming class,” Ingrid Hayes, vice president of enrollment management, said in a statement.

Sydney plans to major in biology because she wants to use animal science to create cures for illnesses humans develop.

Just amazing! Congrats Sydney!

