Search For Man Who Disappeared In Eno River

Divers have been called off the search for an 18yr old male who jumped off a rock into the water at Eno River Rock Quarry and never resurfaced.

First responders halted their efforts to find the man around 10 p.m. but were expected to resume their efforts Wednesday morning.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

According to WRAL, Tyler McLendon was at the river when the incident occurred.

“He jumped off the cliff to do one more flip (and) he just he overflipped and he landed face first into the water and the impact from when he hit the water it knocked him out,” McLendon said. “So, he went down and came back up for like a second, and I saw him come up. I saw his eyes roll back and he went right back down.”

Eno River Rock Quarry

