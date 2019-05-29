CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Don’t Miss This 11-Year Old Cancer Survivor From Raleigh On ‘America’s Got Talent’

0 reads
Leave a comment
America's Got Talent

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

You may have seen 11-year-old Tyler Butler-Figueroa playing at events around Raleigh. But starting tonight, you could see him on your television. Tyler will appear on this season of America’s Got Talent, which premiers tonight. We don’t know on which episode Tyler will appear, but we’ll be looking for him!

Tyler is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only 4 years old and endured three years of chemotherapy.

 

 

amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 - Arrivals

The Red Carpet At The amfAR Gala Was The Perfect Illustration Of What Beauty Trend Is Here To Stay

8 photos Launch gallery

The Red Carpet At The amfAR Gala Was The Perfect Illustration Of What Beauty Trend Is Here To Stay

Continue reading The Red Carpet At The amfAR Gala Was The Perfect Illustration Of What Beauty Trend Is Here To Stay

The Red Carpet At The amfAR Gala Was The Perfect Illustration Of What Beauty Trend Is Here To Stay

The 2019 amfAR gala happened Thursday night in Cannes and brought out some of your favorite Black models for a night of fundraising for HIV and AIDS education, research, and prevention. amfAR was founded in 1985 and has raised over half a billion dollars for the cause. The event brings out the rich, the famous, the Hollywood elite, and the beautiful. Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Tookes, Leomie Anderson and more stunned on the carpet. The Black women all had one thing in common (other than their fabulous fashion): all of their beauty looks were relatively netural and natural. The no makeup makeup and natural look has been trending on the carpet strong since 2016. Check out the ladies at Cannes and get some serious makeup inspo for your next natural beat!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Don’t Miss This 11-Year Old Cancer Survivor From Raleigh On ‘America’s Got Talent’ was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 5 days ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 1 week ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 1 week ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 2 weeks ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 3 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 4 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 month ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 1 month ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 1 month ago
04.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close