Meet Rihanna’s 67-Year-Old FENTY Campaign Model JoAni Johnson [PHOTOS]

JoAni Johson is dispelling the myth of high fashion models needing to be young and supple to get booked. The booked and busy 67-year-old recently slayed the campaign for Rihanna’s LVMH FENTY line launch. Rihanna handpicked the senior-aged model herself to help push boundaries with the imagery in her inaugural FENTY luxury line campaign.

The teaser, which features Rih as the director, indicates that FENTY is for everyone regardless of age, size, race, and gender.

 

In the commercial, 5 foot 4 and 1/2 model JoAni Johnson looks just as fly as the other diverse group of models in Rihanna’s luxe clothing line. A New Yorker that has lived many lives, Johnson told Elle Magazine that she walked her first runway at age 65.

Can you even tell she’s somewhat new to this?

 

 

In the past few years, Johnson has since been landing campaigns from luxury lines like Pyer Moss, Ozwald Boateng, and now FENTY. She better WERK!

Source: Bossip.com

Meet Rihanna's 67-Year-Old FENTY Campaign Model JoAni Johnson [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

