CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality Series Coming About Their Family

2 reads
Leave a comment
Safe Kids Day 2016

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

While she’s already a co-host of The Real, Tamera Mowry-Housley has a new series in the works that she’s excited about, and it involves her husband, Adam Housley.

She told Hollywood Life in a new interview that they have their own family reality series coming up, among a few other big opportunities.

“A few things are in the works that I’m excited about,” she said. “The one thing I can talk about is Adam [Housley, 47, Tamera’s husband] and I are working on a YouTube/digital reality series about our family which we are very excited about.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This show comes at a good time for Adam, who recently left Fox News and has been focused on taking care of his family’s wine business, Housley’s Century Oak Winery in Lodi, Calif, which he has co-ownership of.

Tamera claimed that one of the reasons her husband departed the conservative network was because of how people on it were focused on sharing everything but the facts.

“The issue with a lot of these opinionated shows is I feel like they’re more focused on riling people up with the state of their opinion instead of reporting the news, you know what I mean?”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The family show sounds cute, but as for the one show that has to do with family that folks reallywant to see, and we’re talking about that possible Sister, Sister reboot, Tamera shared that the story would need to be a great one for them to feel comfortable trying to mess with their beloved series.

“We would love to see a Sister, Sister reunion, but timing is everything and the material has to be 100 percent right, otherwise what would be the point?” she said. “The show is iconic so the reboot needs to be amazing or we need to leave it alone.”

I think we can all agree on that.

Tia & Tamera Through The Years [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Tia & Tamera Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tia & Tamera Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Tia & Tamera Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Happy 40th birthday to our favorite twins!

Source: MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality Series Coming About Their Family was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 5 days ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 1 week ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 1 week ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 2 weeks ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 3 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 4 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 month ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 1 month ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 1 month ago
04.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close